‘Willing To Be A Sponge’: Calvin Austin III Excited To ‘Maximize The Time’ With Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III is in position to be the Steelers’ number two receiver heading into the 2025 season. The coaching staff seems to believe in his upside, with wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni affirming his confidence in Austin III this past Wednesday.

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni emphatically declares Calvin Austin III as the Steelers WR2 pic.twitter.com/O0u7BanlgK — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 11, 2025

Improvement heading into his fourth season is only part of the equation. The other major contributor will be his rapport with his quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

During minicamp this past week, Austin III spoke to reporters about his excitement to play with and learn from Aaron Rodgers, via the Post-Gazette Sports Youtube.

“All you can do is maximize the time you have now,” said Austin. “I think we’re definitely gonna do that…When you have a guy that’s played as much as he has, it’s just about you willing to be a sponge and continuing to learn and just be flexible.”

Whether Steelers fans like it or not, Aaron Rodgers is unquestionably the vocal leader of the offense. The 41-year-old is as veteran as it gets. He’s experienced the NFL as a backup, an up-and-coming star, a Super Bowl champion, a four-time MVP, an injured player on a struggling franchise, and now perhaps one final experience playing for the most storied franchise in the NFL. He’ll have plenty to teach the Steelers receivers — and offense as a whole — if they’re willing to listen.

Despite the dramatic and at times toxic discourse surrounding Aaron Rodgers this offseason, which at one point led Cam Heyward to proclaim “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t,” Aaron Rodgers is now a Steeler. Unlike last season with the never-ending quarterback competition between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, Rodgers is the definitive starting quarterback this season. Calvin Austin III, DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and the rest of the receivers need to build real chemistry with one guy rather than two. Austin will need to adjust to Rodgers’ play style if he’s going to be one of his most featured targets.

There’s a massive opportunity for Austin as the primary slot receiver. Rodgers loves to zip passes to the middle of the field, and in recent years as his arm strength has declined a bit, those throws are often close to the line of scrimmage. Rodgers’ throw timing and accuracy are his greatest traits as a passer, which require exceptional chemistry with his receivers.

Austin’s quickness and route-running could be the key to unlocking the Steelers’ passing game. If his 36 catches for 548 yards from last season could turn into 65 catches for 850 yards, then Austin should earn himself a second contract. The opportunity will be there for Austin; it’s just a matter of how much he can learn, improve, and grow as a receiver this offseason while building chemistry with Aaron Rodgers.