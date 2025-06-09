Willie Colon Says Steelers Players Should Be Treating Aaron Rodgers Like A ‘Hired Mercenary’

It took much longer than seemingly anyone could have anticipated, but the Pittsburgh Steelers finally landed their guy last week, signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal to be their starting quarterback during the 2025 season.
Now, the Steelers are seemingly set at the position with no real questions regarding the plan or the outlook. Rodgers can step in and give them some credibility and talent at the most important position in sports, which is certainly an upgrade over the likes of Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard — for one season, at least.
Though there might be some frustration inside the locker room from Steelers players regarding how the Rodgers saga played out and how long it took him to sign with the Black and Gold, former Steelers offensive lineman and current analyst Willie Colon, who appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Monday, stated that the Steelers should be treating him like their own version of John Wick — a hired mercenary brought in to win football games.
“If you’re a Steeler fan, you have two choices. A, you could be rigid and frustrated that you have a 41-year-old quarterback who comes with baggage, and seems to kind of deal with some injuries that you’re not getting the full Aaron Rodgers of what you expected when he was in the Green Bay uniform. However, if you’re gonna be aggressively optimistic like I’m gonna be, you’re getting a 41-year-old quarterback who has a chip on his shoulder,” Colon said of Rodgers, according to video via NFL Network. “A guy last year, from an individual standpoint, had comparable stats to Josh Allen, both threw over 3,000 yards, both had 28 touchdowns. Yes, Aaron Rodgers had 11 interception. Josh Allen had six interceptions and had an MVP-type season.
“Nevertheless, man, if I’m the Steelers right now, I’m treating Aaron Rodgers like a hired mercenary, like an assassin like John Wick. I don’t need you to reset the culture. I need you to come in, win football games and lay your opponent down and go home. That’s what I’m expecting out of you. So hopefully he can make that happen.”
Though the Jets were disaster from start to finish during the 2024 season, finishing 5-12 and seeing a number of coaches and front office members fired, Rodgers had some moments, especially late in the season, showing he still had some juice left in his right arm.
That final five-game stretch, which saw him throw for 1,270 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a QB rating of 98.3, showed that Rodgers can still spin the ball and can make plays with his right arm. That’s what the Steelers are banking on, for one season at least.
The common belief so far is that Rodgers is a significant upgrade over what the Steelers have had in recent years from the likes of Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and more. Even Mason Rudolph, who is back for another stint with the Steelers.
He might be 41 years old, but he showed late last season that he can still play. For the Steelers’ sake, he better still be able to play. That’s a lot of blind faith and trust to be putting into an old quarterback who dealt with plenty of ailments last season to all of a sudden being the answer for one season at quarterback, giving the Steelers a realistic shot at winning games.
So, for Colon, that’s how the Steelers have to be viewing him: a hired gun to come in and try to win games with no strings attached beyond 2025. It makes sense, considering Rodgers’ age and the amount of draft capital the Steelers have for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Will that hired gun work when it comes to helping the Steelers win games and be competitive in 2025? That remains to be seen. But that’s the move that the Steelers are banking on, so now Rodgers needs to live up to expectations.