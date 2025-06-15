Will Howard Talks Playing With ‘Passion’, Wants To Be ‘That Guy That People Can Look To Whenever’

Will Howard might have more hype than any sixth-round draft pick in recent memory. A lot of it is deserved, though. Coming on the heels of a National Championship with Ohio State, Howard rolled right into Pittsburgh and became a fan favorite. Part of that is due to his mentality. That’s something he spoke about in an interview posted by New Pittsburgh Courier on YouTube on Thursday.

“The first and foremost important thing when it comes to being a quarterback is being that leader and being that guy that people could look to whenever,” Howard said. “I’m a guy that plays with a lot of passion. And there are times where I need to go out there and fire guys up… But there are also times where I gotta say ‘hey, everybody settle down’. I’m never too high, never too low, staying neutral. And I think that’s something I really like to pride myself on.”

The transition from college to the NFL is always a hard one, and that’s something Howard’s already dealing with this offseason. He admitted to some struggles on the first day of OTAs a few weeks ago, but already seems to be growing more comfortable in Pittsburgh.

Now, he’s got a new veteran to work with. It happens to be one of the better quarterbacks the league has ever seen. Aaron Rodgers is now in town, and the two seem to be building a rapport already. Obviously, Rodgers will be a big benefit for Howard, who will try and soak up as much information as possible. However, Howard also has a unique way to help Rodgers, despite having 20 years less experience in the league. With Rodgers joining the Steelers relatively late, Howard has already been helping him learn the offense, which is new to both of them.

In terms of development, Howard would be hard-pressed to find a better mentor. After all, Rodgers did help Jordan Love along, who’s become the Packers’ next franchise quarterback. In terms of the Steelers’ long-term vision, though, Howard might be in a tough spot.

With Rodgers and Mason Rudolph ahead on the depth chart, he’s likely not going to see much playing time this year. The Steelers do need a plan after Rodgers, though, which some speculate could actually be Howard. However, the Steelers are set up well to find their franchise quarterback next offseason, with a load of draft capital available to trade up in the first round. If the Steelers have a good opportunity to do that, they’ll likely pull the trigger. For Howard, that means his chances at becoming the starter could head to the back burner.

The league has a funny way of working things out sometimes. There’s a chance Howard will get his shot at some point or another. If he does, it sounds like he has the mentality he needs to take advantage of it.