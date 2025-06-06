Will Howard Impressed During OTAs, Could ‘Take The Reins’ From Aaron Rodgers In Future, Says Insider

No Pittsburgh Steelers draft pick has had the hype quarterback Will Howard has generated this offseason. Despite being a sixth-round selection who isn’t expected to play a snap his rookie season, Howard has been the focus of fans and media, at least before Aaron Rodgers informed the Steelers he was signing with the team. Howard’s 2025 season will be to learn from a four-time MVP like Rodgers but his 2026 could be taking over Rodgers’ spot in the starting lineup.

“From everything I’ve been told, this was a really good time for Will Howard, the Ohio State quarterback coming off a national title,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen Friday. “Even though Mason Rudolph was taking the No. 1 reps, it sounds like Howard was really good through those practices. He’ll continue to get, I anticipate, a bunch of reps in the minicamp next week.”

Howard told reporters he had a shaky first day of OTAs last week but progressed throughout the next five sessions. That included spending time post-practice working on timing and chemistry with his new teammates, praising unheralded players like rookie TE JJ Galbreath and WR Montana Lemonious-Craig.

The Steelers seem as impressed with the person as they are the player and Howard has drawn buzz for since late last season, leading Ohio State to a national championship while playing the best football of his career.

Once Rodgers arrives for minicamp next week, Howard will, at best, be the team’s No. 3 quarterback. Rodgers will need reps and to work with his teammates and Rudolph, while well-known to Mike Tomlin, is spending his first year with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He needs to digest a playbook and system that’s different than the one he left after the 2023 season. Still, there will be a chance for Howard to see the field and continue making strides, especially come preseason action when Rodgers figures to not play at all with Rudolph likely only seeing parts of game action.

“Potentially you might have, whenever the succession plan takes effect 2026 or beyond, maybe with a sixth-round pick you might’ve found a guy in Will Howard,” Pelissero said. “Who somewhere down the line could be the guy who takes the reins from Aaron Rodgers.”

Pelissero is adding as many caveats as humanely possible to that idea (six, by my count) but it’s still notable to hear one of the league’s most well-known insiders speak of Howard in such glowing terms. Rodgers is only signing a one-year deal, leaving Pittsburgh’s 2026 starter uncertain.

The Steelers figure to aggressively pursue a quarterback in next year’s draft but if they get frozen out — and they’ll have plenty of competition — or if Howard simply looks so good behind the scenes, they may turn to him. That’s a conversation to be had for next season but an intriguing thought as the organization remains in search of a long-term QB option.