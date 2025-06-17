Will Howard Embracing Mike Tomlin’s ‘Straight Shooter’ Coaching Style: ‘He’s Gonna Challenge You’

He’s still learning how Mike Tomlin operates on a day-to-day basis as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rookie QB Will Howard is learning one thing quickly: Tomlin is going to coach him hard and push him.
For Howard, who appeared on the “Chipped Ham and Football” podcast with the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko Tuesday, that’s something that he respects, appreciates and — most importantly — believes he needs at the next level.
“You definitely gotta earn it. You gotta earn the respect with him, and he definitely tries to dog you a little bit and treat you like a rookie and give you a hard time,” Howard said of what it’s been like playing under Tomlin, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “He’s been awesome. He’s been really good to me, and he treats me real well. He’s a straight shooter and he is super fair, and he didn’t treat anyone any differently. It doesn’t matter, from the top down, he’s gonna be hard on you. He’s gonna challenge you.
“I remember the first rookie minicamp meeting, he was challenging me, and I love that. I need that.”
This is nothing that hasn’t been said before about Tomlin during his 19 seasons as the head coach of the Black and Gold. He’s a demanding coach, one who holds players accountable, pushes players and knows the right buttons to hit to get the best out of them. He also treats players fairly but not equally. That’s key with Tomlin.
The team success hasn’t been there in recent years, but Tomlin is revered as a head coach among his players and those around the league. His coaching style resonates with players. It’s refreshing to hear that from Howard, who is just getting his ears wet playing for Tomlin.
Having a coach who is a straight shooter, one who is fair but demanding, and leaves players knowing what they’re going to get day after day has been key in Tomlin’s success. Howard is seeing it first-hand and is embracing it.
That style of coaching might not be for everyone, but Howard knows he needs to be pushed and challenged the way Tomlin has already done so, even dating back to rookie minicamp shortly after the Steelers drafted him in the sixth round.
Once the team reports to Latrobe for training camp, Howard will get the full Tomlin experience as team meetings will become key for the Steelers, and Howard will get a clear insight into just how Tomlin operates day to day and commands his players’ respect.
It will be interesting to see how that pairing of Tomlin with Howard develops in the years ahead. So far, Howard is loving what he’s getting from his new head coach.