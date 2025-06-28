Will DeMarvin Leal Run Out Of Time To Impress Steelers?

Will DeMarvin Leal run out of time to impress the Steelers when it matters most?

DeMarvin Leal is not only in the final year of his contract, but the Steelers have heaped significant competition upon him. Even if they keep seven defensive linemen this year, he will have to beat out multiple others for a job. And even then, assuming he makes the roster, it’s not clear at all that there is a role for him.

Indeed, the Steelers may even know this, as they reportedly had DeMarvin Leal working at outside linebacker during OTAs. It’s not the first time they have had him dabble there, but it may be a bad sign. Generally, when coaches are trying to expand your versatility, it’s because what you currently offer isn’t enough.

The Steelers selected DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and since then, he’s done little. In 28 career games, he has 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, and a sack that shouldn’t have counted.

While some observed that Leal had his best offseason last year, it didn’t show up in the regular season. Five games in, he suffered an injury that ended his season, but even before then, he was contributing little.

And considering the Steelers turned over their defensive line room somewhat since then, that’s not a good sign, either. They moved on from Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams, though they have kept all the L surnames, possibly for whimsy. Leal, to his good fortune, is one of them, but so far Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry, and Logan Lee.

As things currently stand, Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, and Derrick Harmon will start. Everything beyond that is up in the air, even if everyone wants to love Yahya Black. Yeah, he’ll probably make the roster, but a fifth-round nose tackle has to earn his place. Let’s say he does, though. Then that leaves either two or three spots for DeMarvin Leal and many others. Daniel Ekuale, at the very least, also needs to be a part of this discussion, maybe even a favorite. For convenience’s sake, let’s call him Lekuale to get that initial L in there.

Put simply, with all that in front of him, where does that leave DeMarvin Leal in the Steelers’ coaches’ eyes?

