Who were the Steelers’ sleepers during spring practices?

With the Steelers finished with mandatory minicamp and on a long break, who were the standout sleepers in the spring? We can only tell so much without direct access, and even reporters have limited ability to view spring practices. But we have heard a thing or two here and there about this player or that.

And the reality is there is a long layover between now and the start of training camp. That means time to kill, and content to create. Over the next couple weeks or so, I imagine we’ll be seeing accounts about this or that guy who stood out for the Steelers who could be considered sleepers.

And there are some who are worth really considering, such as rookie UDFA JJ Galbreath, for example. Especially in light of Donald Parham Jr.’s injury, he could legitimately push for a 53-man roster spot. At the very least, he is putting in the work and showing he can make some good catches.

Another name we have heard as a sleeper in the Steelers’ wide receiver room is Brandon Johnson. He has been around for a while now, but they like him, and his name has a tendency to come up. If they don’t add someone else this offseason, he could be a sleeper to make the Steelers’ 53.

One of the sneaky sleepers of sorts is former Steelers starter Cole Holcomb. The veteran ILB is working his way back from a major knee injury, but he has been absolutely engulfed by praise. Appearing more “chiseled and swole”, in Minkah Fitzpatrick’s words, they are putting the carrot at the end of the stick.

There was even some buzz about rookie seventh-round pick Donte Kent, though not necessarily from practice. While he may not qualify among the “sleepers”, the Steelers are also high on third-round RB Kaleb Johnson.

Another player who is probably too big to qualify as a Steelers sleeper is Darnell Washington. The third-year tight end has dropped weight this offseason and continued to work on his receiving craft. The early results are positive, and he continues to work in the hopes of carving out a bigger role.

Who are some other sleepers you may have heard or read about from the Steelers beat? I’m sure we’ll hear of more in the coming weeks.

