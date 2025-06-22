Which Steelers Have Most To Prove In Training Camp?

Which Steelers have the most to prove in training camp?

While the Steelers don’t open training camp for another month, it’s never too early to look ahead to that time. Training camp is one of the tentpole events of the offseason, and helps shape who they are during the year. It’s also the time when teams settle roles, at least preliminarily, before the games start to matter.

With that in mind, which Steelers have the most to prove this summer when they roll into Latrobe? The easiest place to start is probably to identify the positions where there’s competition, I would think. Especially in the starting lineup, then, and that would be wide receiver and cornerback.

A pair of second-year Steelers, WR Roman Wilson and CB Beanie Bishop Jr., are fighting for starting roles. Wilson was a non-factor as a rookie, but right now, the Steelers have an opening for a training camp battle. Bishop played a decent amount in 2024, but his playing time trailed off in the second half of the year.

Another potential battle will be for the Steelers’ punter job at training camp. Cameron Johnston is trying to prove he is not only healthy but back in form. Meanwhile, Corliss Waitman is trying to prove last year wasn’t a fluke and that he can do even better.

Beyond starting jobs, there is money to consider, and here I’m thinking about Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr., etc. A pair of Steelers 2023 draft picks, neither of whom has a training camp battle on their hands. But they could go a long way toward instilling confidence, not just from the coaches, but in themselves, with a strong training camp.

Jones, meanwhile, is switching from right tackle to left tackle. The Steelers will have a new-look offensive line in training camp, of sorts, including Troy Fautanu at right tackle. Of all the names in this article, he might actually have the most to prove. He is the highest-drafted player who has done virtually nothing yet. But we’re all just sitting around banking on him being great, and perhaps that’s premature.

Oh, and there’s always Aaron Rodgers. He has yet to participate in a team drill with the Steelers, so there is much for him to show in training camp.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.