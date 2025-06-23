Which Steelers Have Most To Lose In Training Camp?

Which Steelers have the most to lose in training camp?

The Steelers have a number of veterans who enter training camp on the roster bubble; who are the most vulnerable? While camp is still a way off yet, it’s never too early to start looking into the potential roster dynamics. After all, it’s not like we have anything else to do for the next month or so, right guys?

With this topic in mind, what I’m thinking of primarily is veterans who could lose their jobs. And I mean lose their jobs entirely, as in not make the 53-man roster. The Steelers will have an active defensive line room in training camp, for example, for that reason.

In fact, we might as well start there, because there are a host of names to consider. I’ll focus on three, all competing for one or two spots: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal and Logan Lee. The Steelers might move Leal to outside linebacker in training camp, but that doesn’t change his vulnerability.

One guy who doesn’t even get mentioned anymore is Mark Robinson, a special teams standout. The Steelers emphasize special teams as best they can in training camp. But he’ll be competing with rookie Carson Bruener, son of Steelers scout Mark Bruener, so, you know…good luck.

If Cordarrelle Patterson wants to remain with the Steelers, he better show up to training camp in much better shape. Last year, he displayed lackluster conditioning behavior and it contributed to lackluster results. They don’t need him, and he is making $2.8 million, so you do the math.

And a name that I hate writing here, but may be the most applicable: Cole Holcomb. He needs to show the Steelers during training camp that he can still play, and play at a high level. Although he already took a pay cut, Pittsburgh also has depth at linebacker already. If he isn’t going to play special teams, they need to justify him being there.

One other name potentially worth considering is Connor Heyward, though I suspect he is in little jeopardy. Not because of his big brother, but because of Danny Smith, and at least for now, lack of depth. The Steelers may even diversify his role in training camp, which could be interesting. I’m sure Arthur Smith could come up with something creative for him that better utilizes his versatility.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. At least we can finally put the Aaron Rodgers situation to bed and move on to other things. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.