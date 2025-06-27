What Is Rookie CB Donte Kent’s Path To The 53-Man Roster?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected CB/PR Donte Kent with their final pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, drafting him to provide depth in the secondary while also having the opportunity to contribute on special teams. The pick was a bit of a surprise given who was still on the board as well as who Pittsburgh already has at those positions on their roster, making Kent’s projection to the 53-man roster as a seventh round pick less clear than other members of the draft class.

Currently, Pittsburgh has Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Cory Trice Jr., and James Pierre running ahead of Kent at outside corner while Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols are Kent’s competition at slot corner. Kent played most of his snaps out outside corner during his time at Central Michigan, but he has the demeanor and skill set to fit will in the slot, being a willing tackler in run support that also does a good job playing the ball in-front of him and contesting the pass at the catch point.

It’s unlikely that Kent overtakes any of Pittsburgh’s top four outside corners as a rookie, meaning his path to playing time on the defensive side of the football is more likely in the slot. Bishop had a strong rookie season as a former undrafted free agent, starting six games while playing 548 defensive snaps, making 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a half sack, four interceptions, seven pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. Pittsburgh did bring in Echols this offseason to push Bishop, so his role isn’t a 100% lock, but he’s easily the leader in the clubhouse with Kent likely being third in the pecking order until the preseason gets underway.

If Kent wants to make this roster, he needs to win the starting punt return job that is currently held by WR Calvin Austin III. Kent is a quality return man, having fielded 16 punts for 217 yards and one touchdown last season for the Chippewas. The past two seasons, Austin has fielded 57 punts for 538 yards with one returned for a touchdown, averaging 9.4 yards per return. Austin will be no slouch when it comes to usurping on the depth chart as Pittsburgh’s lead punt returner, but that is the task that Kent has to realistically making this roster out of training camp.

GM Omar Khan mentioned that he expects Kent to contribute sooner rather than later recently, but his path to playing time isn’t that clear as an outsider looking in. Realistically, Kent will need to become a core special teamer contributing on kick and punt coverage units while beating out either Austin for the starting punt return job or Echols for the backup slot role at the very least to secure a spot on the 53 man roster.

What is more likely at this juncture in his rookie season, depending on injury, is that Kent starts his tenure on the practice squad and continues to develop while being one man away from jumping into the fray if an injury were to occur. Kent may have an opportunity to contribute to this roster at some point, but with slot cornerback, punt returner, and gunner all currently accounted for, Kent’s best chance to contribute as a rookie would be due to injury giving him an opportunity to step up and see regular season action.