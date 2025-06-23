‘We’re Bought In:’ DL Logan Lee Says Aaron Rodgers ‘Gave The Team A Great Speech’

There was a lot of fanfare this offseason surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The will-they, won’t-they saga took up much of the offseason headlines. However, Rodgers finally signed with the Steelers before mandatory minicamp, and he made it clear that he’s all-in on the team now. Logan Lee recently backed that up, confirming that the team is happy to have Rodgers.

“He came in and gave the team a great speech,” Lee said Monday on Off the Air with Matt Randazzo. “I think we’re bought in for the meantime. He’s got a resumé that you cannot argue with. Like coach Tomlin always says, we are in the business of winning football games. I think that bringing him in gives us a great chance to do that.

“I’m looking forward to being able to work with a 21-year vet,” Lee added. “That’s crazy, you don’t hear that very often… We’re looking forward to it. We just want to win football games. Whoever helps us get there, we’re looking forward to investing in them.”

Other players have already confirmed that Rodgers came in on the first day of minicamp and gave a speech committing to the Steelers. That was a nice gesture by Rodgers, whose love of the game was questioned by people this offseason. He doesn’t have much left to prove, but he’s totally focused on helping the Steelers win.

With Rodgers delaying his decision this offseason, there was some speculation that he wouldn’t be received well if he joined the Steelers. However, that doesn’t seem to be a problem. Part of that is probably because Rodgers had a reason to remain a free agent. Rodgers stated that he had a serious personal issue that required his attention.

While Rodgers isn’t the same player he used to be, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Pittsburgh. This will be his 21st season in the NFL, and he’s accomplished a lot. That experience could help the Steelers finally win a playoff game.

Now, if things start to go south during the year, it will be interesting to see how the team reacts. It’s easy to be bought in before the bullets really start flying. The Steelers’ mettle will really be tested when they face adversity during the season. There are many ups and downs in the NFL. It remains to be seen if Rodgers will help the Steelers through any potential storms, or if his presence will add to the chaos.