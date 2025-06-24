Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 61)

Feb. 4 – Ep. 42: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing Adam Schefter’s report that the Steelers checked in with the Miami Dolphins on CB Jalen Ramsey. We debate whether the secondary issues are being overblown and our expectations for the group this season.

For the second topic, we discuss Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and his intention to make the 2025 season his last. We also talk about his vow to pass on his vast knowledge to the rest of the roster and how great a situation that is for the young offense.

For the final topic, we discuss T.J. Watt’s ongoing holdout and provide a timeline for when it could come to an end.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about DK Metcalf’s impact on the offense.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

