Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 60)

June 17 – Ep. 60: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Alex Kozora and I kick things off with a discussion on Steelers S DeShon Elliott’s contract extension and what it means for the secondary and the defense overall.

Next, we discuss some of the positive reports about the running back room coming out of spring practices. How will the division of labor shake out between Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson? And how does Kenneth Gainwell fit into that equation? We give our thoughts on these questions and more.

For the third topic, we discuss Arthur Smith’s “wishbone” comments and what they might mean for the direction of the offense overall. Will Aaron Rodgers’ history or Smith’s history hold more weight? We also discuss what that might mean for Roman Wilson’s role with everything else going on with the offense.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about Zach Frazier’s potential after a great rookie season.

