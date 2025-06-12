Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 59)

June 12 – Ep. 59: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I dive into the Aaron Rodgers signing and the various topics discussed during his introductory press conference. How much say does he want in the offense and what will the dynamic be between him and Steelers OC Arthur Smith? I give reasons to get excited for Rodgers given his extensive list of injuries last season and an offensive scheme that will protect him better in Pittsburgh.

For the second topic, we talk about the most notable quotes from the various coordinator and coach interviews during minicamp, including Calvin Austin III as the WR2, Derrick Harmon being named a starter and Rodgers being compared to Peyton Manning.

We then dive into Adam Schefter’s report about Aaron Rodgers being the Steelers’ third QB preference and some clarifying comments he made on Wednesday about Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford that were particularly interesting.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about a game we would like to travel back in time to see in person.

