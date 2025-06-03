Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 58)

June 3 – Ep. 58: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I discuss the latest news on the Steelers’ search for an additional playmaker on offense, including Adam Schefter’s report that the Steelers would be hosting Gabe Davis for a visit this week. We discuss whether we like that idea and what it would mean for the rest of the WR room and the roster as a whole.

For the second topic, we discuss Albert Breer’s theory of why the Steelers didn’t draft Shedeur Sanders and what Mike Tomlin has to do with it. We also go off on a tangent about the Steelers’ overall vision for the QB position as a whole.

We then discuss positive buzz on both Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington before answering a pair of listener questions. We also get a live reaction on air to Schefter walking back his report that the Steelers were out on Jonnu Smith and saying the talks are still alive.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.