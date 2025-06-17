Watch: The Depot 180 — June 17 — Episode 522

Episode 522 — June 17, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In this episode, I discuss DeShon Elliott’s extension and what it means for the future of this secondary and the team as a whole. I discuss how this can help Minkah Fitzpatrick and finally restore some continuity, thereby improving the communication issues from the last few seasons. I also discuss T.J. Watt’s ongoing extension negotiation and what national insiders are saying about it.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.