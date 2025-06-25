Watch: Steelers Depot Jeopardy (Episode 1)

Bringing you guys another video today. We’re doing something different and recurring through the rest of the offseason—welcome to Jeopardy: Steelers Depot edition. Join Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown, and Josh Carney for Episode One as they compete to be the show’s winner. Set up like the actual show, they’ll attempt to be the first to “buzz in” and answer Steelers questions in four different categories: Steelers’ history, Colleges, Potpourri (random questions), and Modern Day.

The last question will be Final Jeopardy, where each contestant will write down their answer with one last wager to determine the winner.

This will be the first of hopefully multiple “episodes,” and if you guys like the format, we’ll focus on making more.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.