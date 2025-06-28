Watch: Calvin Austin III Looks Explosive In Offseason Agility Training

The time between mandatory minicamp and training camp is one of the only stretches on the NFL calendar where players can get away and unwind before the start of another long and rigorous season. But not every player has the luxury to relax. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Calvin Austin III is entering a contract year, and he seems to be working out with that in mind.

Josh Scott, CSCS of JRS Performance in The Woodlands, Texas posted a video of Austin getting after it in a workout labeled “COD/Agility” on Instagram. Watch Austin’s quick-twitch athleticism and footwork below in several drills.

“The best athletes are fast and efficient movers in all planes of motion,” the post reads. “Somehow this guy seems to get twitchier every offseason.”

The Steelers offense ended on a sour note over the last month of the season, but Austin was one of the few bright spots. He had a mini breakout in his third year with 36 receptions on 58 targets for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one punt returned for a touchdown.

WR coach Zach Azzanni dubbed him the team’s No. 2 WR when asked about it during minicamp earlier this month. And when the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, GM Omar Khan said they wouldn’t have done it if they weren’t excited about the rest of the WR group.

Austin is overlooked as an impact receiver because of his 5-9 height, but he makes up for it with 4.32-second speed and improving burst and change of direction skills. It’s hard to tell how quick Austin looks when nobody else is doing the drills beside him, but he looks absolutely great.

Former Steelers RB Najee Harris also works with Josh Scott at JRS Performance along with several other NFL players and other athletes, according to his Instagram page.

The Steelers will need Austin to have another breakout season, and he has a good shot at doing so with Aaron Rodgers passing him the ball.