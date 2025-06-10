Watch: Aaron Rodgers Holds First Practice With Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler. What became official Saturday when he signed his one-year contract with the team truly felt real Tuesday when Rodgers went through his first practice with the rest of the team. Reporting for Pittsburgh’s three-day mandatory minicamp that runs through Thursday.

Reporters on scene, and there was predictably plenty of media on hand for the day, shared photos and videos of Rodgers taking part. We’ll update this post throughout the afternoon with additional images and clips. SportsCenter offered some of the first of the day.

The NFL’s Twitter/X account also shared a couple of photos of Rodgers in uniform.

The local media also provided plenty of clips.

Aaron Rodgers scenes from his first Steelers practice. QB coach and former Packers teammate Tom Arth putting him through some drills, then chatting with OC Arthur Smith about, presumably, work. pic.twitter.com/yidtaGLRMK — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 10, 2025

Aaron Rodgers at Steelers minicamp this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qPUsHEg8Ok — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 10, 2025

Aaron Rodgers slinging it around during individual drills on the first day of mini camp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/av5DfGnYUk — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 10, 2025

Rodgers is set to speak the media minutes from the time of this writing.

While still mulling his future, Rodgers missed the first two weeks of the team’s voluntary OTAs. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Rodgers called the Steelers early last week to inform them he intended to sign. That news leaked to the media Thursday afternoon. Rodgers flew into Pittsburgh Saturday to ink his deal where his jersey number eight was announced by the team. Punter Corliss Waitman, who previously wore No. 8, flipped to No. 3.

Before taking the field today, Rodgers spent time with many of his new teammates at a Cam Heyward charity golf outing, including sharing an all-smiles photo with new No. 1 receiver DK Metcalf.

Rodgers will take part in the team’s next two practices before the team breaks for the summer. Rodgers figures to head back to his home in Malibu, potentially getting a group of receivers and tight ends together for a June or July workout. Pittsburgh reports to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., for training camp on July 23, taking part in the team’s conditioning test that hopefully nixes asking quarterbacks to push sleds. The team will hold its first practice the next day.