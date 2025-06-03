‘Wasn’t The Only Time He Got Beat’: Cam Heyward Responds To Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson

When it comes to Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, it’s well known that you don’t want to poke the bear and get him all riled up.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson seemingly didn’t learn from his experience doing so last season, as he poked the bear once again, even after losing that battle on the field last season. Powers-Johnson made some comments about Heyward during a recent podcast appearance, stating he hopes to see Heyward again, and not giving much credit to the future Hall of Famer for beating him for a sack in Week 6 last season.
Heyward said on the latest episode of his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast that the film is the film, and beating Powers-Johnson for a sack in that game wasn’t the only time he beat the young offensive lineman.
“Hey man, I was close a lot of times. I just, you know, I delivered the baby at that moment,” Heyward said of the sack against Powers-Johnson, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “I don’t remember what I said. You know, I tend to black out in those moments, but that wasn’t the only time he got beat. I’m gonna be honest.”
Against the Raiders in 2024, Heyward played 40 snaps and had one of his best performances of the season. He graded out at an 86.4 overall from Pro Football Focus in that matchup, generating three pressures and a sack.
The sack Heyward recorded wasn’t the only time he beat Powers-Johnson, either. As Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora highlighted with clips back in October after the matchup, Heyward did what he normally does against young offensive linemen, and that’s welcome them to the NFL in rough fashion.
For Powers-Johnson, he believes Heyward didn’t do anything to beat him, and that he beat himself. That’s a classic defense mechanism. Heyward was quick to point out though that it doesn’t say that in the stats sheet, and people can turn on the film and see for themselves.
It’s pretty clear that Heyward dominated in that matchup. Against the Steelers, Powers-Johnson generated his worst PFF grade of the season at 42.7 overall. It wasn’t just in pass protection where Powers-Johnson struggled, either. Heyward took him to school as a run defender as well.
Just go back and watch that clip above. Heyward is a crafty veteran who is still at the top of his game, and he took Powers-Johnson to school throughout the game.
Powers-Johnson knows he got beat, but he wants to see Heyward again, especially after he and Heyward shared some words during the game.
For Heyward, it’s a bit ironic that Powers-Johnson is saying this stuff now when he had all this time to state something. He also finds it funny Powers-Johnson spouted off when the Steelers and Raiders won’t even see each other this year.
“And I’m gonna be honest, too, this is the other thing. He’s saying this, and we don’t even have him scheduled this year,” Heyward added regarding Powers-Johnson’s comments. “That’s kind of funny. So now you’re talking stuff when you had all this time to even bring this up.”
To Powers-Johnson’s credit, he did state that he hopes Heyward has another great year and returns for 2026 so he can see him if the Steelers and Raiders play each other that season.
But the comments from the young offensive lineman felt like a show, made for a podcast to drum up some interest in it. In the process, the young player poked the bear — again. Heyward largely brushed off the comments, but you can best believe he’ll have them tucked away for when he needs them to come back out again in the right time and place.
Check out the full episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward below.