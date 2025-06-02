Was Jonnu Smith To Steelers Report All Just Agent Talk?

Was the Jonnu Smith to the Steelers report just agent talk?

While Jonnu Smith has a history with Steelers OC Arthur Smith and is coming off a career year, they already have tight ends. Between Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, they are already playing plenty of them. Sure, I wouldn’t say no to a Jonnu Smith on the roster, but at what cost? And equally important, how do you use him? They can’t run 13 personnel 50 percent of the time—or can they?

Anyway, since Adam Schefter initially amplified the notion that the Steelers have had talks about Jonnu Smith, there has been no movement at all, whatsoever, on that front. Even initially, many were skeptical about the whole affair. Multiple beat writers, for instance, declaimed that such scuttlebutt wasn’t coming from the Steelers, but rather Smith’s agent.

It wouldn’t be the first time that an agent blew something out of proportion to make his client look good. And wouldn’t you know it, the man is looking for a new contract. Did Jonnu Smith and his representatives float out the idea that the Steelers could trade for him to create leverage?

Jonnu Smith played for Arthur Smith, now the Steelers’ OC, both in Tennessee and Atlanta. He experienced Smith as position coach, coordinator, and head coach along the way. And we saw the Steelers bring in other Smith players last year, so Jonnu Smith just sounded sensible.

In 2024, Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Dolphins. Then he made the Pro Bowl with an 884-yard, 8-touchdown season. This season, he is set to earn roughly $4 million, but clearly believes he is worth more. As much as the Steelers love tight ends, though, how much would they value Smith?

Presumably, Schefter’s report was based on more than nothing, but how much more, and how influenced by agents? Perhaps the Steelers did have a conversation with the Dolphins about Jonnu Smith, but of what substance or sincerity? And will anything come of it, or will it simply fade into oblivion?

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they ultimately traded George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.