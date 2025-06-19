‘Volatile Veteran’ Aaron Rodgers Named Fourth-Tier Quarterback

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are starting Aaron Rodgers this year, we don’t know which version of him they’re going to get. After a successful tenure in Green Bay, Rodgers went to the New York Jets, and things went disastrously. That’s caused some harm to his image. It has with CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, at least, who put Rodgers in the fourth tier of his quarterback rankings labeled ‘Volatile Veterans’, which was posted Thursday.

“Rodgers’ luster may have dampened in his dismal two-year dabble with the New York Jets, but pairing his two decades of experience with the prestige of Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers promises good TV,” Benjamin wrote. “The ex-Packers great can still sling it. But can his aging legs keep him upright in a town starved for a deep run?”

In that fourth tier, Rodgers is alongside a few other veterans, including Geno Smith, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold. While the fourth tier isn’t especially high praise, this isn’t the worst company to be in. These players are all somewhat volatile on their own right, but when they’re at their best they can provide some great quarterback play. If Rodgers can do something similar this year, the Steelers will be in good shape.

Whether he can remains up in the air, and it relates to the two points Benjamin made. The first is about his experience, which is something that interested Mike Tomlin during his months-long wait for the four-time NFL MVP.

While Rodgers has declined physically, he’s still there mentally. Throughout his career he’s refused to put the ball in harm’s way often, and he consistently throws his receivers open. Those are two things he was still able to do amidst all the Jets’ struggles in 2024. His ability to read the field is going to be something that opens up the offense much more. Especially compared to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson last year.

However, as Benjamin alludes to,Rodgers has to stay healthy for that to happen. His performance in general may have a lot to do with Pittsburgh’s two tackles, Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Fautanu has just one NFL game under his belt. Jones is moving back to left tackle after struggling at right tackle. Behind them, there’s not a ton of depth. If those two play well, the Steelers and Rodgers should be fine. If they struggle, it could be a long season.

Ultimately, having a “volatile” quarterback feels right for the Steelers. They haven’t been able to figure out the position whatsoever, juggling quarterbacks year in and year out. They’ll hope that Rodgers can remain consistent, and just make the big plays when needed. If he can, and the rest of the team plays well, Pittsburgh might just have a great year.