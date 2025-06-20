Undrafted Rookie Max Hurleman Vows To Make Steelers ‘Right’ In Their Decision To Sign Him

Being an undrafted free agent in the NFL can be a tough life. It’s usually an uphill battle to make the roster, and even when that happens, it’s tough for it to be sustained. Not everyone can have the same success that James Harrison did. However, rookie Max Hurleman is aiming to prove the Pittsburgh Steelers’ faith in him correct, wanting to make their 53-man roster this year.

“I’m super grateful,” Hurleman said Friday on SV Sports’ YouTube channel. “Not only to be signed to an NFL team, but to a really good organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers. I can’t thank them enough, Coach [Mike] Tomlin, Mr. [Art] Rooney [II], Mr. [Omar] Khan, for just affording me this opportunity. I’m gonna make them right in their decision.”

Hurleman has an interesting story. He spent several college seasons at Colgate, where he played mostly running back before switching to wide receiver in 2023. In 2024, he transferred to Notre Dame, where he played cornerback.

His versatility is one of his greatest strengths, which is likely part of why the Steelers were drawn to him. During his tryout with the team, they had him workout at multiple positions. While he’s listed as a running back on their website, it doesn’t sound like Pittsburgh is going to pigeonhole Hurleman into one position.

However, Hurleman’s path to the 53-man roster is going to be a tough one. The Steelers’ running back room is crowded, with Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Gainwell all but assured of making team. Trey Sermon and Cordarrelle Patterson should make for stiff competition, too.

Last year, the Steelers only carried three running backs on their initial 53-man roster. Therefore, Hurleman might need to find his spot elsewhere. His best chance at making the team is likely on special teams. That tends to be a great starting point for most Day 3 and undrafted rookies. Hurleman also returned punts in college, so he could prove his worth there.

Right now, it seems like Hurleman’s goal is tough to reach, but it’s not impossible. Beanie Bishop Jr. made the Steelers as an undrafted free agent last year. Warren also went undrafted, and he’s a key piece of the Steelers today. Hurleman is a longshot, but he has the mindset to prove the Steelers right.