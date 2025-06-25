UDFA DB Sebastian Castro Expected To Be Drafted, But Is ‘More Than Happy’ To Be In Pittsburgh

Shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft came to a close, teams around the NFL went rushing to sign their share of undrafted free agents [UDFAs]. One of the players the Steelers grabbed was Sebastian Castro out of Iowa. Unlike many UDFAs, he actually has a decent chance at making the roster this year. Of course, Castro thought he would be selected at some point during that weekend. Although he wasn’t, he does feel happy to be with the Steelers going forward.

“I was expecting to get drafted, my name called, and it wasn’t called,” Castro said in an interview posted to the ESPN MX YouTube channel on Wednesday. “And then having the Steelers call me after the draft ended, but I was more than happy. Knowing what I knew about the Steelers, and having Logan Lee last year just telling me how much I would like it, and just hearing all the good things about it. I met Mike Tomlin at the Senior Bowl, got to see how he is and everything, and learn more about him… Knowing that was going to be a good fit, I’m more than happy with my decision still.”

The Steelers likely wouldn’t have been the only team calling for Sebastian Castro’s services after the draft ended. Coming from Iowa, he was one of the top free agents still available after the draft closed. Now, he joins former Iowa teammates Logan Lee and Yahya Black in Pittsburgh.

Making the roster as a UDFA is hard, but it’s not impossible. Take Beanie Bishop Jr. last year as an example. He started the year as a UDFA and wound up with four interceptions while being solid against the pass throughout the year. Now, he seems to have a hold on the slot-corner role going forward.

In Sebastian Castro, the Steelers are getting an extremely smart defender. He’s good against the run, which is a trait the Steelers were targeting in just about every young defender they brought in this offseason. He’s not the most athletic in coverage, but that’s less harmful to safeties than it is to cornerbacks. And his smarts help make up for that lack of athleticism in zone coverage.

Castro will have his work cut out for him in terms of meaningful playing time this year, though. Pittsburgh already has its top three safeties in Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliot, and Juan Thornhill. However, he could put up a fight to become a depth piece. There, he’ll have to compete with Miles Killebrew and Quindell Johnson, whom the Steelers also brought in this offseason.

It’s not the strongest unit in terms of depth. But there is a roadmap towards making the roster for Sebastian Castro. Of course, he has to play well enough in training camp and the preseason. For now, he certainly seems happy to be in Pittsburgh.