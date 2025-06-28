Tyler Boyd Is ‘Absolutely’ Willing To Play For Steelers If Asked

The Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially use another experienced wide receiver to round out their room, and among the available options is former Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd. He was asked today at his youth football camp in Pittsburgh if he would be willing to come home and play for the Steelers in 2025.

“Absolutely,” he told 93.7 The Fan’s Austin Bechtold. “All my family is here. I would be able to have all my family support me.”

If the opportunity presented itself, would Tyler Boyd want to come home and play for the Steelers? “Absolutely” pic.twitter.com/5AjNXHdbPp — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) June 28, 2025

He was asked if he thinks it’s a possibility.

“I believe so,” he said. “I’m real cool with [Mike] Tomlin. He’s always been a good person…when I was at Pitt we had a good relationship. After practice I would walk over there and talk to AB [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin…If it happens, it happens. If not, it is what it is.”

Boyd went to Clairton High School in a suburb just south of Pittsburgh. He stayed local for college and played at the University of Pittsburgh where he was a star player for three seasons from 2013 to 2015. That earned him a second-round draft selection by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, Boyd played his first eight with the Bengals. He spent last season with the hapless Tennessee Titans and had one of the least productive seasons of his career as a result. He had just 390 yards and zero touchdowns in 16 games.

Boyd was an antagonist figure to the Steelers during his time with the Bengals, stoking the flames of the rivalry on multiple occasions with his media interviews after games. He was talked about last year by the local media as an option for the Steelers’ vacant WR2 job, but ended up signing with the Titans.

According to Mark Kaboly, a player with “some pull” in the locker room told the Steelers decision makers that Boyd is not welcome in Pittsburgh. There weren’t any players with significant pull that have left the roster since last offseason, so I doubt much has changed in that regard.

He is also primarily a slot receiver, and the Steelers are overloaded with slot-capable players at the moment.

Tyler Boyd admitted that interest from teams has dried up, but he expects some calls during training camp once teams see what they have and backfill for potential injuries.