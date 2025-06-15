Tom Arth Describes First Time He Saw Will Howard’s Work Ethic In Action

Pittsburgh is a city built on a blue-collar work ethic. Clocking in early, working long, hard days no matter the time of year, and getting home after sunset. The Pittsburgh Steelers have always aimed to embody the work ethic and grit that define the people of Pittsburgh. It’s why the Steelers moved on from talented players like Diontae Johnson and George Pickens; they lacked the right attitude and singularly focused work ethic. Rookie quarterback Will Howard has it.

Steelers QB coach Tom Arth spoke to the media at minicamp this past week, where he recounted his first time witnessing Will Howard’s work ethic while at Ohio State.

“We went to the facility and we got there at about 8:00 in the morning,” said Arth via the Post-Gazette Sports YouTube channel. “Will [Howard] was in there with Riley [Larkin] studying the playbook, watching film and things like that. We left probably around 5:00 or 5:30, and we went back to the facility to say goodbye to Riley. Will was still in the building, he was still studying, still watching tape…and right there you knew like this guy’s got the intangibles. He’s got the work ethic and football character that you need to be successful at this level at quarterback…In addition to that he’s just a really great guy.”

For a month or so after the NFL draft, it seemed like Will Howard might actually have a realistic chance to earn some snaps in the 2025 season. Once Aaron Rodgers signed, that speculation was put to rest. But that hasn’t changed Howard’s determination or the coaching staff’s belief in him.

Howard’s already improving quickly, his eagerness to learn and unrelenting work ethic is paying off. Not only is he learning from Aaron Rodgers, but he’s also helping Rodgers acclimate to the Steelers offense even though Howard’s been in Pittsburgh for just over a month. The two could form a perfect, mutually-beneficial, to reference Star Wars — Jedi-Padawan-esque duo. And the hope within the Steelers organization is that with a year of learning from Rodgers and witnessing his in-game and behind-the-scenes presence, Howard might compete to be the Steelers’ quarterback of the future.

Every report from Pittsburgh on Will Howard has been positive. He’s clearly doing all the right things and is well-liked by everyone in the organization and the media. But it’s an uphill climb for a sixth-round quarterback to become a franchise starter. Tom Brady is the quintessential late-round gem. Yet a more recent late-round success story that the Steelers could point to would be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was taken with the final pick of the 2022 draft, who just recently signed a five-year, $265 million contract after a remarkable first three seasons.

The Steelers may still address quarterback as early as the first round of next year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean Will Howard won’t get his opportunity. And with his work ethic, willingness to learn and study, and general likability, he’ll certainly have a leg up on any newcomer in Pittsburgh next year.