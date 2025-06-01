Todd Haley Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is Still ‘Worth Taking A Risk On’ For Steelers

The Aaron Rodgers saga seems like it’s dragged on forever, and with Rodgers not signing before the Pittsburgh Steelers began OTAs earlier this week, there have been some, including Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who believe the Steelers should move on from pursuing the four-time MVP. Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley isn’t in that camp, though. He said on The SiriusXM Blitz on NFL Radio that he thinks Rodgers is still the best option for Pittsburgh.

“Like I’ve said all along, he’s still the best option for the Steelers, for the situation they’re in at this time. Maybe he signs, maybe he doesn’t. If he does sign, maybe it looks great, maybe it looks average. I still think it’s the best option and one worth taking a risk on knowing that you only get so many shots at this,” Haley said. “You got a really good defense. You got one of the best head coaches in the league. You now have an offensive coordinator who I think is really good at what he does, especially for that team. So that’s just my opinion.”

Haley added he believes that Rodgers gives the Steelers a higher ceiling than Mason Rudolph, and his leadership and experience will help him “handle a lot of little things” that other quarterbacks aren’t capable of doing.

The Steelers seemingly don’t have a deadline for Rodgers to sign, and the front office seems to agree that Rodgers is still Pittsburgh’s best option, despite the delay in him making a decision. Pittsburgh has the talent to be a playoff team with Rodgers aboard, but the fact he hasn’t signed yet means he’s late in the process of getting to work with his new teammates and get in the building with his coaches to understand the offense.

That doesn’t seem to be a detriment for Pittsburgh in pursuing Rodgers, but the start of mandatory minicamp on June 9 will be a key date to watch. If Rodgers isn’t signed by then, the Steelers might be more likely to move on and look at other options or roll with Mason Rudolph. Even if Rodgers may be the most talented option still available, not having the offseason work with his new team could put him behind the curve.

Signing Aaron Rodgers could work out, and he’s capable of helping Pittsburgh win its first playoff game since 2016. But he’s also coming off a season in which he went just 5-12 with the New York Jets, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be a cure-all for the Steelers. He’s still worth taking a risk on for now, but the longer the decision drags on, the Steelers may find that they’re better off moving on.