‘Times Are Changing:’ Rod Woodson Thinks Steelers Should Break Precedent For T.J. Watt’s Contract

For better or worse, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL. That’s been a big part of their success, but sometimes, it’s hurt them. An example of that could be how they handle contract extensions. The Steelers have a set way that they go about that process, and it isn’t often that they break precedent. However, former Steelers cornerback Rod Woodson thinks Pittsburgh should break its rules for T.J. Watt.

“The Steelers, when you have an existing contract, they normally don’t tear it up and redo another contract for you,” Woodson said Wednesday on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “But what I would say to the Steelers is times are changing. When you have a guy like T.J. Watt, you want to keep him happy because not only is he a leader on the field and off the field, but you’re showing the rest of the players in the locker room how you treat your best players, especially in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s one of the best players to play at that position in the history of the Steelers. I think you do something a little bit different. Normally, they don’t tear those contracts up and redo them, but I think you should really hardly think about it. He should be one of the highest-paid players at his position, if not the highest-paid player at his position.”

The Steelers usually don’t give contract extensions until a player has one year left on his deal. That’s helped lead them to the situation they’re in with Watt. Had they gotten a deal done earlier, they wouldn’t have had to pay him as much.

Now, the market says Watt should be paid between $35 and $40 million annually. The Steelers are probably a little hesitant to give that much money to one player. Considering Watt’s age and how he had a less productive season last year, it isn’t surprising that this negotiation could drag out.

However, Woodson is correct that the Steelers shouldn’t second-guess paying Watt. He’s their best player, and without him, they’re a worse team. For a team that wants to compete for a Super Bowl, what is the argument against giving Watt an extension?

Luckily, the Steelers have been adapting to the times a little more recently. When they gave Watt his first contract extension in 2021, they broke a precedent about guaranteed money in a player’s deal. While it took basically the entire offseason, the deal eventually got done. It feels like something similar could happen this year.

Also, Pittsburgh made a massive move by giving DK Metcalf a big extension after they traded for him. They usually don’t pay top dollar to players who have yet to suit up for them. That suggests they’re not as stuck in their ways during contract negotiations as they used to be.

Watt is skipping mandatory minicamp, showing how serious he is about wanting a new contract. The Steelers shouldn’t test Watt to see if he’s willing to miss training camp, too. Their best course of action would be to pay him and have him in Latrobe, practicing with the team. If Watt, the team’s all-time leader in sacks, isn’t worth breaking precedent for, then who is?