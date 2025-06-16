‘Time Will Tell’ How Switch From George Pickens To DK Metcalf Affects Offense, Steelers Coach Says

The Steelers swapped out George Pickens for DK Metcalf at wide receiver this offseason, so what does that mean for the offense? It’s hard to say at this stage, even for the Steelers’ coaches. Pickens brought an explosive element to the scheme, though Metcalf can, too. Although they have certain similarities, they also present different approaches.

“I don’t know yet. Time will tell,” WR coach Zach Azzanni said via the Steelers’ media relations department when asked how moving from George Pickens as their No. 1 WR to DK Metcalf would change the offense. “They’re both really talented players. They’re both big receivers, which we like. They play the same position.

“It’ll be interesting, for sure, but time will tell,” he reiterated about the shift from Pickens to Metcalf. “DK’s jumping on a moving train a little bit, so as we get into Latrobe, we’ll find out more about what we like to do with him, what we want to do with him, and those things.”

Metcalf did not participate in the Steelers’ two weeks of OTAs, so they only have a three-day period of minicamp working with him thus far. Azzanni made these comments on the second day of minicamp, so distinguishing differences from Pickens is still premature.

Obviously, the Steelers have big plans for DK Metcalf, given their investment in him. In March, they sent the Seahawks a second-round pick for him. Then they signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract. Although they didn’t trade George Pickens until after the draft, it seems they always intended to. They just held out until the value was right, thanks to the Dallas Cowboys.

Metcalf and Pickens did spend a month or two as teammates, though they never actually met. He said, although he never spoke with Pickens, Metcalf “would’ve loved” playing with him. Although I don’t suppose it would have done any good had he said otherwise.

Now, instead of George Pickens, the Steelers will have DK Metcalf lining up next to Calvin Austin III, or perhaps Roman Wilson, or maybe even Robert Woods. For as much as they have to learn about Metcalf, they at least know where he slots in the pecking order. The rest of the group still needs to sort itself out during training camp.

Meanwhile, Pickens is drawing rave reviews from Cowboys practice already, which is no surprise. It wasn’t for a lack of talent that the Steelers felt the need to swap Pickens for Metcalf. Although he never produced the numbers his talent might indicate, there is little Pickens can’t do on a football field. Even if sometimes, they’re a little weird.