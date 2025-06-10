Three Steelers Storylines During Mandatory Minicamp (That Aren’t Rodgers Related)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting in their final week of offseason work during the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp. After this, the roster won’t come together again until the Steelers report to training camp in late July. From there, it’s full speed ahead to the regular season. Like it or not, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will dominate the local and national conversation this week. To look past him for just a moment, here are three non-Rodgers storylines worth following over the next three days.

1. Does T.J. Watt Show Up? If So, What Does He Say?

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt skipped the first two weeks of the team’s offseason practices. While they were voluntary in nature and a veteran so familiar with the system like Watt doesn’t need the reps, it’s clearly a signal to the team of his desire to receive a long-term contract extension. Watt figures to attend minicamp; it’ll be notable if he doesn’t. However, it’s doubtful he’ll practice with the team until a contract is finalized.

The most interesting aspect of Watt is what, if anything, he says to the media. We haven’t heard from Watt since the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. In the past, he’s maintained a desire to finish his career with Pittsburgh. Are his comments as clear and confident now? A deal is likely to get done, but whatever Watt says will be under close examination.

Update: Watt is reportedly not attending minicamp, an unexpected turn that certainly makes it an even more storyline of the week and throughout the summer.

2. Does Roman Wilson’s Buzz Continue?

Ok, this one has a little to do with Aaron Rodgers. He’s inescapable – get used to it. Wilson will get the chance to work with Rodgers for the first time this offseason. Historically, young receivers have not had a great track record of producing with Rodgers.

Wilson has generated lots of buzz over OTAs. While athletic receivers like him should look good in environments like this, if he can keep making plays catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, it’ll be an early sign he can carry that over into the regular season. Pittsburgh is counting on someone stepping up to replace George Pickens, or else the front office will have egg on their face for the second-straight offseason. On multiple levels, the Steelers need Wilson to work.

3. Who Do The Assistant Coaches Praise?

One of the most interesting parts of minicamp is the chance to hear from Steelers’ assistant/positional coaches. They’re only accessible a handful of times a season. Minicamp, during the draft (if their position group is selected), and usually around the bye week. Often less polished and more honest than coordinators and head coaches experienced in the media, they often provide revealing details.

Last year, WRs Coach Zach Azzanni praised Calvin Austin III and touted his improvement. Comments that were initially cautioned as offseason fodder but proved to be true. Austin had an impactful and easily his best season of his career.

Who will be praised as this year’s Austin? That remains to be seen, but it will be something to take note of.