Three Most Noteworthy Things Uncovered During Steelers’ Mandatory Minicamp

Just like that, the mandatory three-day minicamp for the Pittsburgh Steelers has come and gone. Next up on the offseason calendar for the Black and Gold is the start of training camp when players report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on July 23.

That’s six weeks between now and the start of training camp, which is a long time in the NFL offseason schedule.

That said, it’s a good time for players to recharge and gear up for a grueling stretch of practices leading up to the start of the 2025 season, especially with the Steelers moving practices back to the afternoons in Latrobe with a 1:55 p.m. start time once again to help them acclimate to the heat and test themselves, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

In that training camp setting, we’ll learn quite a bit about the 2025 Steelers; that much is certain. But did we learn anything about the Steelers coming out of minicamp? Glad you asked.

Below are three of the most noteworthy things that were uncovered during the Steelers’ three-day mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

1. DERRICK HARMON SEEING STARTING SNAPS ALONG DL

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Despite the Steelers typically slow-playing things with rookies, they are doing no such thing with Derrick Harmon. According to defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, Harmon is already seeing starting defensive end snaps this offseason, working with the ones consistently.

“He goes out there with the ones,” Dunbar said of Harmon, according to audio provided by the Steelers’ PR department. “He’s our left starting defensive tackle. You can write that.”

That’s excellent news for the Steelers’ defense, which had some questions along the defensive line opposite Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Harmon was drafted to be that answer, but it was unclear if he was going to start right out of the gate or if he was going to get inserted into the lineup slowly and have to learn behind the likes of Daniel Ekuale, Dean Lowry, and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Fortunately, that’s not the case as Dunbar made it clear Harmon is the starting defensive tackle, and that’s great news for the Steelers. Harmon was considered one of the best interior defensive linemen in the draft class, and his falling to No. 21 overall to Pittsburgh was some good luck for the Steelers. 

He’s a good run defender who will help shore up some of the issues the Steelers had in that department last season down the stretch, and he’s a dynamic pass rusher, too, having led the FBS in total pressures from an interior defensive lineman last season at Oregon with 55.

There will be some growing pains at times as Harmon acclimates to the NFL game. Still, it’s better that he’s getting that starting experience right away, rather than having a limited role early behind veterans who are more talented than he is.

2. CALVIN AUSTIN III IS THE CLEAR WR2

The Steelers are still in the process of searching for another receiver to add to the roster, whether that’s via free agency or trade, but for wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, the Steelers already have their WR2. That would be Calvin Austin III.

Azzanni stated that clearly to the media earlier in the week, which raised plenty of eyebrows. Austin as WR2? Seems like a stretch. But Azzanni’s comments show just how much the organization believes in Austin at the receiver position.

“I think everyone overlooks Number 19. That guy’s a legit NFL receiver…he just gets separation all over the field, he’ll bite your face off in the run game, nothing affects him; a great leader. He can do a lot of things a two can do,” Azzanni said about Austin via The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter.

That’s high praise for Austin, and he deserves it, too. He’s coming off a strong 2024 season in which he played primarily in the slot and produced in the passing game, hauling in 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns, serving as a big-play threat consistently down the field for the Steelers.

He’s not the biggest guy, but he plays with great effort and has really left his mark on the receivers’ room, earning the respect from Azzanni.

The Steelers very well might go out and add a bigger name receiver in free agency or via trade, but Azzanni has planted his flag in the ground with Austin as the Steelers’ WR2. Hopefully, that means a big season is coming for the fourth-year pass catcher.

3. T.J. WATT NOT MESSING AROUND IN CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

After missing voluntary Organized Team Activities over the course of two weeks, the expectation was that Steelers’ star pass rusher T.J. Watt would at least show up for mandatory minicamp, even if that meant doing work on the side away from the team like he did that last time he was looking for a new contract.

That wasn’t the case, though, as Watt skipped out on mandatory minicamp, creating an even bigger storyline this offseason regarding his contract situation. Even with Watt skipping the Steelers’ minicamp, nobody was reportedly surprised within the facility that Watt did that, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. The belief is from both sides, seemingly, that a deal will get done and Watt will remain a Steeler for the rest of his career, considering he’s a franchise icon at this point and a future Hall of Famer.

But based on how things have played out recently, there seems to be some frustrations from Watt’s side when it comes to the progress in the contract talks. Even with him coming off a down season from his standards with just 11.5 sacks and 53 pressures, he led the league with six forced fumbles and was a defensive piece that opponents schemed against, hitting him with chips and double teams, trying to take him away.

Watt disappeared late in the season, too, with back-to-back no-shows in the stats sheet against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, but he was battling injuries late, too, with ankle and thumb ailments. Despite the low production, he is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and deserves a big contract, even if he’s over 30.

The Steelers want him to be a one-helmet guy, and Watt doesn’t want to play for anyone but Mike Tomlin. So, a contract will get done. However, it’s not happening fast enough, and this has led to some frustrations, which have caused Watt to play the card he has in his hand: skipping minicamp and potentially holding out of training camp.

It’s putting pressure on the Steelers, and it’s creating a negative storyline that they certainly don’t want to deal with. Hopefully, things happen soon with Watt, because he’s not messing around.

BONUS: AARON RODGERS CAN STILL SLING IT

It’s just football in shorts and helmets, but man, does Aaron Rodgers still look good with a football in his hands. After signing with the Steelers a few days before minicamp, Rodgers hit the field and participated in individual drills, and gave a good first look in a Steelers’ practice uniform.

While he hates the new helmet he has to wear, Rodgers can still sling the rock. Video surfaced of Rodgers throwing all three days, and each day the ball had noticeable zip on it. He also showed off his lightning-quick release, too, something that has generated quite a bit of attention already.

Once training camp rolls around, we’ll get to see more of Rodgers and see just how much he has left in that right arm. But right now, based on what he showed during Steelers’ minicamp, there’s plenty of good football left in him.

