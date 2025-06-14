Three Most Noteworthy Things Uncovered During Steelers’ Mandatory Minicamp

Just like that, the mandatory three-day minicamp for the Pittsburgh Steelers has come and gone. Next up on the offseason calendar for the Black and Gold is the start of training camp when players report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on July 23.

That’s six weeks between now and the start of training camp, which is a long time in the NFL offseason schedule.

That said, it’s a good time for players to recharge and gear up for a grueling stretch of practices leading up to the start of the 2025 season, especially with the Steelers moving practices back to the afternoons in Latrobe with a 1:55 p.m. start time once again to help them acclimate to the heat and test themselves, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

In that training camp setting, we’ll learn quite a bit about the 2025 Steelers; that much is certain. But did we learn anything about the Steelers coming out of minicamp? Glad you asked.

Below are three of the most noteworthy things that were uncovered during the Steelers’ three-day mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

1. DERRICK HARMON SEEING STARTING SNAPS ALONG DL

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Despite the Steelers typically slow-playing things with rookies, they are doing no such thing with Derrick Harmon. According to defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, Harmon is already seeing starting defensive end snaps this offseason, working with the ones consistently.

“He goes out there with the ones,” Dunbar said of Harmon, according to audio provided by the Steelers’ PR department. “He’s our left starting defensive tackle. You can write that.”

That’s excellent news for the Steelers’ defense, which had some questions along the defensive line opposite Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Harmon was drafted to be that answer, but it was unclear if he was going to start right out of the gate or if he was going to get inserted into the lineup slowly and have to learn behind the likes of Daniel Ekuale, Dean Lowry, and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Fortunately, that’s not the case as Dunbar made it clear Harmon is the starting defensive tackle, and that’s great news for the Steelers. Harmon was considered one of the best interior defensive linemen in the draft class, and his falling to No. 21 overall to Pittsburgh was some good luck for the Steelers.

He’s a good run defender who will help shore up some of the issues the Steelers had in that department last season down the stretch, and he’s a dynamic pass rusher, too, having led the FBS in total pressures from an interior defensive lineman last season at Oregon with 55.

There will be some growing pains at times as Harmon acclimates to the NFL game. Still, it’s better that he’s getting that starting experience right away, rather than having a limited role early behind veterans who are more talented than he is.

2. CALVIN AUSTIN III IS THE CLEAR WR2

The Steelers are still in the process of searching for another receiver to add to the roster, whether that’s via free agency or trade, but for wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, the Steelers already have their WR2. That would be Calvin Austin III.

Azzanni stated that clearly to the media earlier in the week, which raised plenty of eyebrows. Austin as WR2? Seems like a stretch. But Azzanni’s comments show just how much the organization believes in Austin at the receiver position.

“I think everyone overlooks Number 19. That guy’s a legit NFL receiver…he just gets separation all over the field, he’ll bite your face off in the run game, nothing affects him; a great leader. He can do a lot of things a two can do,” Azzanni said about Austin via The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter.