Three Former Steelers Receive UFL Honors

A day after our recap of several former Pittsburgh Steelers finding success in the UFL this spring season, a handful of them have been honored by the league today. Three-ex Steelers received first-team UFL selections, including wide receivers Deon Cain and Tyler Vaughns along with punter Brad Wing.

The 2025 All-#UFL team has been announced by the league today 👇 pic.twitter.com/ND6n9TTyW2 — United Football Media (@The_UFM) June 2, 2025

Playing for the Birmingham Stallions, Cain recorded 29 receptions for 514 yards and six touchdowns, a high rate of efficiency and production. Despite finishing outside the top 10 in catches, he ranked third in yards and second in receiving scores. His top performance came last month against the St. Louis Battlehawks, finishing with two catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Cain spent parts of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Pittsburgh, recording five receptions for 72 yards. Since, he’s bounced between spring leagues and NFL summer rosters, last spending time with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in 2024.

Vaughns had more volume, ranking fourth in the UFL with 41 receptions for the Arlington Renegades. He added 475 yards and four scores. Vaughns came on strong toward the end of the year, posting a pair of 100-yard performances over his final four contests.

Vaughns was a preseason sensation for the Steelers in 2022. He tied the team lead with eight receptions and led the way with 112 yards with one score. He surprisingly failed to make even the team’s practice squad and has spent the last three seasons with the Renegades.

Finally, Wing led the UFL in punting average with 48.2-yards on 36 attempts with a long of 69. One-third of his attempts landed inside the opposing 20, tied for the league’s third-best mark. Twice, Wing served as Steelers’ punter, first in 2014 and again in 2023 after an injury to then-starter Pressley Harvin III. Wing’s also punted for the New York Giants and spent plenty of time in spring leagues, including wrapping up his second season with the San Antonio Brahmas.

With their strong showings, all three will look to latch on with teams in training camp this summer. Cain, at the least, figures to receive another look.