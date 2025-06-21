‘They’ll Hit It Next Year Big:’ Insider Predicts Steelers Swing For Fences With 2026 QB

Aaron Rodgers won’t be the last multi-month saga to determine who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. In fact, 2026 could get even more interesting. After a three-month delay from Rodgers that felt mostly hurry-up-and-wait, a news cycle that offered little under Rodgers’ June agreement with the team, the Steelers are poised to go into the 2026 draft in hot pursuit of a top rookie QB. While hardly a novel thought, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler made that clear during an NFL Live segment Friday.

“I think the Steelers are looking at the 2026 draft,” Fowler said of Pittsburgh’s plans during a roundtable discussion. “It’s loaded. They’re gonna be better positioned. They didn’t like their options in the ’25 draft, and Rodgers is their best option. They’ll hit it next year big.”

Pittsburgh did plenty of homework on the top names of the 2025 draft class. They showed interest in virtually every quarterback besides No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, a prospect the team had zero chance of landing. Four others flew in for pre-draft visits: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart. Mike Tomlin put boots on the ground for Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, and Ohio State’s Will Howard.

Despite having ample opportunity to draft any of them and red-hot rumors of the team’s interest in Sanders, the Steelers repeatedly passed on a QB. Instead, Pittsburgh’s focus centered on the defensive front seven, using three of their first four draft picks on either the defensive line (Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black) or outside linebacker (Jack Sawyer). In the sixth round, Pittsburgh found good value in Howard, a prospect many expected to be selected at least two rounds higher.

Fowler’s correct in projecting next year’s draft to be stronger than this year’s. However, it’s hardly a guarantee of being “loaded.” The only consensus can’t-miss prospect is Texas’ Arch Manning, who may not even declare for the draft, opting to stay in school and use all his eligibility like his uncles Peyton and Eli did.

Even if Manning declares, it’ll be under the assumption of him being the No. 1 pick, a spot Pittsburgh is doubtful to hold or be able to trade into. Other prospects are intriguing but less certain: Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, and Penn State’s Drew Allar, among others.

Pittsburgh isn’t the only team planning with 2026 in mind. The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams might be in the quarterback market next season, and both teams are armed with two first-round selections. The Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and others could also throw hats into the ring.

When the draft cycle begins in 2026, there’s no doubt Pittsburgh will be on the prowl. The Steelers’ plan will be to land a quarterback. But planning and doing are two different things, and next year’s starter remains a big question mark.