‘They Know What They’re Doing:’ Willie Colon Defends Steelers’ Pursuit Of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has finally signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and people’s opinions are mixed. Some think that this is a good move, giving the Steelers an upgrade under center. However, many analysts are criticizing the move, thinking that it hurts the Steelers more than it helps them. Former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon isn’t among that group, though.

“I think people gotta realize the Steelers have been around a long time,” Colon said recently on Pat Leonard’s YouTube channel. “They know what they’re doing. It may be unorthodox to a lot of people in reference to, you have a young quarterback in Mason Rudolph, you just drafted Will Howard.

“You had an opportunity to do XYZ. The Steelers realize they have to be able to compete in that division. They’re hiring a mercenary. They’re hiring an old gun, and I think they’re willing to lay in bed with that.”

Super Bowl champion Willie Colon (@willcolon66), who is hosting his 11th annual Willie Colon golf outing June 23 to benefit the Lupus Research Alliance (@LupusResearch), says the #Steelers & Mike Tomlin knew what they were doing with this "unorthodox" Aaron Rodgers courtship on… pic.twitter.com/ZCfAtTSQhN — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 6, 2025

It’s important to note that Colon’s comments here came before the Steelers actually signed Rodgers. However, that doesn’t change that he trusts them adding Rodgers.

Throughout this saga, it’s been easy to criticize the Steelers. They waited months hoping that Rodgers would sign with them, and there’s no telling at what level he can still play. They could be investing in a player who isn’t going to elevate their team. Also, Rodgers is a controversial figure. Signing him has the potential to blow up in the Steelers’ face.

However, Colon is correct that this isn’t the Steelers’ first rodeo. They’ve dealt with problematic players in the past. Mike Tomlin got the best out of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. Reportedly, he and Rodgers have a lot of respect for each other, too. His leadership could help bring out the best of whatever Rodgers has left.

The Steelers needed to upgrade at quarterback. That position has held them back in recent years. Players like Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson weren’t getting the job done. While he’s not the same player that he once was, Rodgers can be a step above what the Steelers have had under center.

Based on what he did last year, Rodgers should make the Steelers more competitive this season. He gives them a better shot at winning a playoff game. Are they Super Bowl favorites now? No, but it was doubtful that any available quarterback would’ve done that for them. Rodgers could crash and burn this year, but Colon might not be wrong to trust the Steelers, one of the NFL’s most consistent teams.