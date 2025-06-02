The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Next OTAs, June 2nd Significance, Robert Woods, T.J. Watt Contract Situation & More

Season 15, Episode 141 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about today being June 2 and the significance that the date has around the NFL.

The Steelers parted ways with UDFA rookie DL Blake Mangelson over the weekend, so we make sure to hit that bit of team news briefly.

The Steelers’ second set of OTA practices will take place this week, so Alex and I go over a few things we are hoping to learn over the course of the three sessions.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has now weighed in on the situation with one of his clients, Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, on the heels of Smith being linked to the Steelers as a trade candidate. We go over what Rosenhaus said and the likelihood that Smith remains with the Dolphins.

New Steelers WR Robert Woods made some interesting comments last week so Alex and I go over what he said and the possible impact he might have in 2025.

How much longer might it take for the Steelers to get OLB T.J. Watt signed to a contract extension? Alex and I go over his situation on the heels of him skipping the first set of OTA practices last week.

This 74-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

