The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Finally Landing QB Aaron Rodgers, 2025 Expectations & More

Season 15, Episode 143 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Thursday night episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the big news earlier in the afternoon that free agent QB Aaron Rodgers will finally sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex and I go over our immediate reactions to the Rodgers news breaking on Thursday and how glad we are this stage of the courtship is finally over with. We talk about how Rodgers will now at least be present for the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp next week and the positives related to that.

Alex and I go over what Rodgers brings to the Steelers and that includes both positive and negative things. We discuss whether Rodgers and the rest of the Steelers offense can limit the number of sacks and turnovers.

Alex and I then address the expectations of the 2025 Steelers now that the team will have Rodgers at quarterback. While the money related to the one-year contract Rodgers will reportedly sign is not yet known, we speculate what that might ultimately be.

This show is focused only on the Rodgers news, and we will have a regular full show on Friday morning.

