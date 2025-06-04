The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Camp Schedule, Parham Injury, Gabe Davis, Jonnu Smith, Ben On Mason & More

Season 15, Episode 142 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing their 2025 training camp schedule. We go over key dates in training camp and much more.

Steelers TE Donald Parham Jr. reportedly sustained an Achilles injury on Tuesday, so we discuss what that means for him and the team. We also discuss the Steelers now seemingly being back in play to trade for Miami Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. We go over our thoughts on whether Smith is worth trading for, what the compensation should be, and if he should have his contract increased and extended into at least 2026.

The Steelers are reportedly bringing former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Gabe Davis in for a visit this week, so Alex and I discuss that news some. We talk about whether Davis would fit in with the offense, what his role would be, and if both of us would be for the team signing him.

Alex and I then discuss how much better, if any, the Steelers would be if they added both Smith and Davis on the heels of the team trading WR George Pickens several weeks ago.

With the second week of OTA practices underway as of Tuesday, Alex and I discuss several things related to that topic. We go over TE Darnell Washington reportedly dropping some weight, ILB Cole Holcomb reportedly being back and fully healthy, and much more. We go over who was not present for the Tuesday OTA practice as well.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger attempted to clear the air some regarding his current and past relationship with QB Mason Rudolph during his latest podcast episode, so Alex and I go over what he had to say on that topic. We also do a small exercise related to what pick the Steelers could have made instead of Rudolph during the 2018 NFL Draft that might have appeased Roethlisberger at the time.

This 87-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

