Season 15, Episode 144 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right back to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers finally agreeing to terms with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. We discuss the good, bad, and other things related to Rodgers ahead of him arriving in Pittsburgh based on his 2024 season with the New York Jets. We go over the culture and attitude fit of Rodgers with the Steelers and if there are any concerns there.

Some initial contract numbers for Rodgers are being floated around as of Friday morning so we go over who is reporting what when it comes to that contract.

The Steelers reportedly made a phone call to the Atlanta Falcons concerning the availability of TE Kyle Pitts, so we make sure to recap that bit of news in this show. We also talk about free agent WR Gabe Davis reportedly coming to Pittsburgh on Thursday and leaving town unsigned.

The Steelers made a few roster moves since our Wednesday show so Alex and I recap those transactions in this show.

The Steelers wrapped up their 2025 OTA practices on Thursday, so we give an update on takeaways from those sessions. We also discuss the attendance at OTAs and who we are expecting to see at mandatory minicamp next week.

This 91-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Addition Of QB Aaron Rodgers, Kyle Pitts Interest, OTAs, Roster Moves & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6554566608

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 144 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n