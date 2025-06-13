The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Minicamp, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Washington, Joey Porter Jr. & More

Season 15, Episode 147 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent mandatory minicamp that wrapped up on Thursday.

We go over the few notable things that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say on Thursday and that includes his thoughts on OLB T.J. Watt’s contract situation, the health of the squad coming out of minicamp, and the practice starting times for training camp.

Alex and I talk about how Watt’s contract situation is likely to be the biggest topic of discussion until the team reports to training camp in late July. We also talk about the prospects of any players not being able to practice fully once training camp gets underway.

Throughout this show, Alex and I have fairly lengthy discussions about Steelers WR Calvin Austin III, TE Darnell Washington, CB Joey Porter Jr., and OT Broderick Jones. Those were triggered by several comments made about those particular players by several members of the coaching staff this past week.

Should glove color be important to Porter in 2025? Alex and I make our thoughts on that question well known in this show.

We go over our most significant takeaways from the Steelers’ 2025 mandatory minicamp. We also discuss the prospects of the Steelers adding another playmaker before the start of the 2025 regular season.

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown was unfortunately back in the news on Thursday for something negative, so Alex and I make sure to go over the specifics for that.

This 92-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

