The Terrible Podcast — Talking State Of Steelers’ 2025 Defense, Elliott Extension, Tomlin’s Future & More

Season 15, Episode 149 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and S DeShon Elliott reportedly agreeing on a two-year contract extension earlier this week. We go over what is known about that extension, the probable salary cap numbers associated with it, and whether the team did the right thing when it comes to giving him the new deal.

With Elliott now being finalized, Alex and I look at three players currently under contract who signed new deals this offseason and could potentially wind up having their deals extended next offseason. The main three players discussed in this segment are CB Brandin Echols, ILB Malik Harrison, and T Calvin Anderson.

Would the Steelers now offer WR Calvin Austin III the same type of extension they are signing Elliott to? Would Austin even seriously consider such an offer if one is made? We discuss those two questions quite a bit.

Recently, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made some interesting comments about the future of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. We attempt to get to the bottom of what Pelissero said and then speculate on how, when, and why Tomlin’s tenure with the Steelers will ultimately come to an end.

Later in this show, Alex and I over all of the positional groups on defense and give our thoughts on those relative to being improved or not versus this time last year. We express our concerns about the Steelers’ defensive line depth ahead of training camp getting underway.

This 91-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

