The Terrible Podcast — Talking Rodgers’ Presser, Watt’s Absence, Steelers Defensive Coaches’ Comments & More

Season 15, Episode 146 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers starting mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

We go over Steelers OLB T.J. Watt’s absence from minicamp and the relation that has to his contract extension negotiations. We discuss whether Watt’s minicamp absence is a big deal, what he’s likely angling for, and the possibility that he might ultimately hold out of training camp if he doesn’t sign a contract extension by then. We also talk about how we still both expect Watt to sign an extension even if it might not get done for several more weeks.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers took part in his first practice with his new team on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss that major event. Rodgers also met with the local media for the first time on Tuesday, so Alex and I make sure to parse out everything he said during that 15-minute session.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin also talked briefly on Tuesday. We hit on a few key things he said after the first minicamp practice concluded.

The finer details related to Rodgers’ one-year contract are now known, so Alex and I go over those incentives and what his 2025 salary cap charge is scheduled to be. We also go over the Steelers’ 2025 salary cap and cash spending situation now that Rodgers has signed his deal.

All of the Steelers position coaches on the defensive side of the football talked to the media on Tuesday so Alex and I recap the most notable things to come out of those sessions. We do the same for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, special teams coordinator Danny Smith, who also met with the media Tuesday.

A few comments from a few coaches on the offensive side of the football surfaced Wednesday morning during our show so Alex and I make sure to cover a few of those.

This 80-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

