The Terrible Podcast — Talking Next Six Players In Steelers 90 In 30 Series, Rodgers On McAfee Show & More

Season 15, Episode 152 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

The Rodgers interview went over 40 minutes so as you can imagine, he said a lot of things worth discussing. We talk about 2025 likely being his last NFL season, his thoughts on the team’s leadership and his role within that, his mentoring of the other quarterbacks on the roster, and much more.

Alex and I discuss a few of the major media thoughts to come out of the Rodgers interview. We also discuss Rodgers’ thoughts on his privacy as well.

The Steelers seem set to sign a new long snapper in the coming days, so we discuss that forthcoming transaction. We also talk a little about the recent story that surfaced Tuesday concerning the possible collusion that has happened when it comes to fully guaranteed contracts and quarterbacks.

On the heels of my annual 90 In 30 series getting underway over the weekend, Alex and I go over the next six players I have covered. That means that we both take an in-depth look at DB Sebastian Castro, T Dylan Cook, DT Domenique Davis, CB Brandin Echols, DT Daniel Ekuale, and S DeShon Elliott.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

