The Terrible Podcast — Talking First Nine Players In Steelers 90 In 30 Series, Faster Starts, Fred Smith Passing & More

Season 15, Episode 151 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the weekend passing of FedEx founder Fred Smith, the father of Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith.

Alex and I briefly retouch on the need for the 2025 Steelers to have faster starts on both offense and defense following a few social media posts over the weekend by NFL stats specialist Warren Sharp.

On the heels of my annual 90 In 30 series getting underway over the weekend, Alex and I go over the first nine players that I have covered. That means that we both take an in-depth look at T Calvin Anderson, G Spencer Anderson, WR Calvin Austin III, DT Keeanu Benton, CB Beanie Bishop Jr., DT Yahya Black, K Chris Boswell, G Nick Broeker, and ILB Carson Bruener ahead of training camp getting underway next month.

We go over our expectations for the nine players to start this series and much more. We spend a little time in this show speculating what the top three offensive line pairings will ultimately be once training camp gets underway.

This 83-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

