The Smallest Change Saved Jaylen Warren’s Wallet

Blink and you’d miss it. Not know it and you’d never see it. But one small tweak Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren made to his technique saved him a lot of money. And though professional football players are well-compensated, Warren isn’t exactly Warren Buffett. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s OTA session, Warren explained the difference.

“It’s just as simple as just keeping my head up. I was getting taxed ’cause I was hitting with the crown in my head,” Warren told reporters as he pointed to the top of his helmet, via the team website. “So I just can’t hit with the crown in my head no more.”

Those fines occurred during the 2023 season as the NFL cracked down on players leading with their crown. Primarily seen as a rule to penalize defensive players for poor tackling form, it also applies to offensive players blocking or even running. A physical player like Warren had a tendency to put his head down on contact, leading the NFL to fine him.

They weren’t parking tickets, either. One fine docked him $48,000, essentially double his weekly game check that season. The CBA offers provisions to reduce fines for players like Warren, who are at or near the league minimum, but there were still significant penalties for seemingly innocent plays. Often ones that weren’t penalized during the game.

He was fined a similar amount for this pass block against the Los Angeles Rams, though it was later rescinded on appeal.

Here’s the play that cost Jaylen Warren, wearing No. 30 and pass blocking here, a $48,556 fine for lowering the helmet. https://t.co/vBgXIlyVIu pic.twitter.com/YjJJOrdvq1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2023

Still, Jaylen Warren didn’t want to take chances going forward. Now, when he blocks, he sees what he hits. Most of the time, anyway. Some habits die hard.

The NFL was well-intentioned in its desire to crack down on these players. Leading with the crown is how players get injured. However, the league’s enforcement was inconsistent, and its penalties were often unjust. Warren figures to spend another year as the team’s primary third-down back. Protecting his quarterback and his wallet.