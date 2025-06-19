‘The Best Is Still To Come’ For Steelers DT Yahya Black, Says Iowa HC

The Steelers liked Yahya Black enough to feel the need to double-dip on the defensive line. His college coach is confident he’ll show everyone why. A fifth-round pick out of Iowa, Black will have to start by earning a 53-man roster spot. Once he has his foot in the door, he can start making his move and showing what he can offer.

“We’ve had many guys with size and abilities, but I told the NFL people, from my vantage point, at least, I think the best is still to come”, Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz told Dale Lolley about Yahya Black. “He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with during his time here. And maybe I’m old-fashioned, I don’t know, but I do believe guys get better when they practice. I just believe it, the more the more you play and the more you practice, the better you get”.

Black played five seasons at Iowa, Ferentz recruiting him in 2019. He missed time in 2020 and in 2022 due to injury, the latter a foot injury. He did play extensively in the past two seasons, but perhaps Ferentz is referencing a minor injury that caused him to miss practice but not playing time.

The Steelers have their starting nose tackle in Keeanu Benton, in whom the coaching staff remains confident for that role. They did release Montravius Adams, however, so there is a defensive tackle spot available. There is a bit of a logjam of bodies in their defensive line room, but Black figures to be one of the better reserves.

Obviously, the Steelers think so, or they wouldn’t have bothered drafting him. They coveted Black primarily as a potential space-eater, but they may see more in him. While they say this about every defensive lineman—even Daniel McCullers—they see Black playing up and down the line. But wherever he lines up, his former head coach sees success in his future.

“I just think there’s more there”, Ferentz said of Black. “I think when he still can play faster and can play more fluidly, and I think that’s waiting for him. So to me, a little bit more time, a little bit more experience, he’s going to take another step of learning all those types of things. But I think you’ll see continued growth and development with him”.

The Steelers’ starting defensive line consists of Cameron Heyward, Benton, and fellow rookie Derrick Harmon, their first-round draft pick. Behind them, it might be premature to call any reserve role certain. Among the competitors for up to four spots are Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee, Dean Lowry, Daniel Ekuale, and Yahya Black. Within that group, though, Black is clearly the best fit for nose tackle.

Indeed, Black has the only conventional “nose tackle” body on the roster, tipping the scales at 336 pounds. At least, the only Steelers defensive lineman who appears anywhere near the roster bubble, that is.