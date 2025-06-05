The Aaron Rodgers Timeline – From Speculation To Signing

Aaron Rodgers is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler. And it only took what felt like an eternity. A saga that began in March finally came to a conclusion. But given all the stories – and waiting – along the way, it’s worth recapping each step to this point. To recap a move months in the making, here’s every notable step in the Rodgers’ offseason timeline from first interest to signing.

March 10 – First official report of Steelers having interest in Aaron Rodgers

The first day of the legal tampering period brought the first official story from a trusted insider of the Steelers’ reported interest in Aaron Rodgers. If that sounds like a mouthful, it is, and set the stage for an endless wait. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared early Monday morning Pittsburgh was seriously considering Rodgers, a sign the team wasn’t expected to retain Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

“As the Steelers continue talks with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields entering this week’s free agency period, Aaron Rodgers also has emerged as a quarterback option for Pittsburgh, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk, sources told Schefter, and explore a union between the four-time MVP and longtime coach Mike Tomlin.”

The news immediately overshadowed Pittsburgh’s blockbuster move the night before to acquire Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf. In his introductory press conference, Metcalf said the team relayed they had a confident quarterback plan. It probably didn’t include waiting months for Rodgers to sign but Metcalf now knows who is throwing to him.

March 10 – Justin Fields agrees to two-year deal with Jets

Despite the Steelers’ public commentary hoping to re-sign Fields and many – myself included – believing a deal would get done, those thoughts were quickly dashed. On Monday afternoon, Fields agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with the New York Jets. Reportedly, the Jets presented a stronger offer that included second-year guaranteed money, something Pittsburgh’s deal apparently didn’t include. The deal became official once the new league year began later in the week.

March 12 – Jets officially release Rodgers, becomes free agent

Procedural and expected, the Jets officially released Rodgers and made him a free agent able to sign anywhere at anytime. Many predicted a relatively quick decision. How wrong they were.

March 21 – Aaron Rodgers visits Pittsburgh

And not to ride the incline. The first tangible news of the Rodgers’ saga, he attempted to sneak into Pittsburgh through a nearby airport and non-descript Chevy Malibu. He kept the news away from the national media until the story was broken by Steelers’ beat writer Gerry Dulac. Rodgers even altered the Steelers’ plans, unable to fully attend Michigan’s Pro Day, an annual stop (reportedly, the team still met with players the night before and then flew home to meet Rodgers).

Spending six hours with the team, Rodgers met owner Art Rooney II, general manager Omar Khan, head coach Mike Tomlin, and assistants like offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth.

March 25 – Russell Wilson Signs With Giants

Counter to public comments, it quickly became clear the Steelers had little-to-no interest in retaining Wilson. Wilson took tours with Cleveland and New York before settling on a one-year deal with the Giants loaded with incentives. He now leads an eclectic quarterback room with Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Pittsburgh still has reason to root Wilson on. The better he does, the higher comp pick the Steelers could receive. There’s even an outside chance Wilson could fetch a third-rounder.

March 30 – Mike Tomlin speaks on Aaron Rodgers

For the first time and in a rare moment, Tomlin had offered an honest answer to a player not on the roster. With a throng of media members surrounding his table at league owner meetings, Tomlin said he had a good conversation with Rodgers during his March 21 visit.

“It’s been reported that he spent a day with us, and it was a really good day,” Tomlin told reporters. “Specifically, he and I obviously have known of each other for some time, and so it was really good to spend some time together, man, and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process.”

It sure was a process. One that wouldn’t end for quite some time.

March 31 – Omar Khan speaks on Aaron Rodgers

Khan said less than Tomlin and was more coy about the team’s interest. He confirmed the Steelers would continue their tradition of carrying four quarterbacks to training camp. While never invoking Rodgers’ name, Khan preached patience, noting “time is a friend.” An offseason runway to allow Rodgers to fully process his future.

March 31 – Photos, video revealed of Aaron Rodgers throwing with WR DK Metcalf

In the most notable piece of news since Rodgers’ visit, photos and video were posted of Rodgers and Metcalf holding working out at UCLA over the weekend. Both have houses in Los Angeles, making for an easy way to link up. The two ended the day taking a photo together, a preview of what was to come.

Some criticized Rodgers for poor throws in the few clips available, analysis that’s too-over-the-top even for us.

April 1 – Rooney expresses optimism Rodgers will sign

Owner Art Rooney II weighed in on Rodgers, touting offseason optimism he’d repeat in ensuing interviews.

Art Rooney II of Aaron Rodgers: "We keep hearing that he's, I guess, headed in our direction, and so that seems to be all signs are positive so far." Rooney II said it was a "good sign" Rodgers wanted to throw with DK Metcalf over the weekend. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) April 1, 2025

Still, Rooney was the only members of the Steelers’ brass who expressed any sort of deadline, soft as it was. He told reporters the team was prepared to wait on Rodgers for a little while “but not forever.” Those comments seemingly did nothing to speed up Rodgers’ timeline.

April 9 – Aaron Rodgers doesn’t make his announcement during Pat McAfee’s live show

Despite plenty of speculation, Pat McAfee’s Big Night Aht Pittsburgh live show didn’t end with an Aaron Rodgers’ announcement. The only quarterback who showed up was Ben Roethlisberger, helping give away $2 million as part of the show’s grand finale.

April 17 – Aaron Rodgers holds interview with Pat McAfee

Rodgers joined his favorite media outlet and held his first offseason interview on Pat McAfee’s show. Appearing with the intent to blast the media for rampant speculation, Rodgers provided little answers. He clarified he wasn’t waiting for more money or the Minnesota Vikings to swoop in and show interest.

He told the show he was focused on his personal life and helping his friends along with a serious relationship. He informed teams he had no timeline for his decision and confirmed Pittsburgh didn’t give him a sign-by date. He also ripped the New York Jets’ new regime for a short exit interview.

Rodgers praised his meeting with Pittsburgh and talked up his workout with Metcalf, additional signs he was going to eventually sign with the Steelers.

April 25 – Rooney repeats belief Rodgers will sign, hints at OTA deadline

Ahead of Day Two of the draft on Friday night, Rooney again believed all signs pointed towards Rodgers would sign. But he again hinted at a deadline, hinting he wanted an answer before the team’s May 27th OTA sessions began.

April 24-26 – Steelers pass on draft’s top QBs, Take Will Howard Late

Linked to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders by nearly every outlet, the Steelers pass on him at No. 21 and throughout the draft. Instead of focusing on quarterback, Pittsburgh loads up on bolstering the team’s defensive line and front seven before selecting Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round. A promising selection and undeniably strong value but not the high-round selection the national media anticipated.

Week Of May 19 – Rooney Repeats Comments, Rodgers Makes Noise

Lumping several notable events together. Following the second round of owner’s meetings, Rooney again offered the notion Pittsburgh was willing to wait “a little while longer” for Rodgers to sign.

That week, Rodgers made two public appearances. He served as guest on the Joe Rogan podcast, never directly discussing football but indicating people close to him had battled cancer over the past year, suggesting one prong of personal issues he was dealing with that caused his delay. More relevant was a 90-minute question and answer session he did at a Texas concert, hinting he would play for the Steelers when Pittsburgh traveled to Chicago Week 12.

May 27 – Steelers Begin OTAs Without Rodgers

Rodgers officially skips the first day of voluntary organized team activities. Teammates downplay his absence as unimportant and several other starters under contract missed out, too: EDGE T.J. Watt, WR DK Metcalf, OG Isaac Seumalo, and CB Darius Slay.

Mason Rudolph takes first-team quarterback reps instead. Ultimately, Rodgers does not attend any of Pittsburgh’s six voluntary practices.

June 5 – Rodgers Tells Pittsburgh He’s Signing

Just after 3 PM/EST on Thursday, June 5, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that Rodgers officially informed the team he’s flying into Pittsburgh to sign and attend next week’s minicamp. Contract details weren’t officially made known outside of it being a one-year deal.