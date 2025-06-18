‘That’s A Contender:’ Mark Sanchez Thinks Aaron Rodgers Could Help Steelers Compete For Super Bowl

It’s been almost 15 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers played in a Super Bowl. While they’ve still managed to remain in the playoff picture, they’ve fallen short of their ultimate goal. This year, it seems doubtful that they’ll get over that hump, but anything can happen. Aaron Rodgers might give them the boost that they need to get back to the championship game. Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez thinks that could happen if Rodgers plays like he did to end the 2024 season.

“If he puts up his same stat line that he had last year, especially the last 10 games of the year, he went on a heater and kept the Jets alive for a lot of the end of the season last year with very little help from the defense and especially special teams,” Sanchez said Wednesday on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “They lost at least three games just with field goal kicking alone.

“They were really, really struggling, and he was keeping them afloat. If he can post those same numbers, that’s a contender right there. All you’ve gotta do is make the tournament. Just ask me, I did it. We did it at 9-7 my rookie year in 2009.”

Sanchez is correct that anything can happen once a team makes the postseason. The 2009 New York Jets didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, but with a rookie Sanchez under center, they made it to the AFC Championship Game. They were underdogs, but the almost made a miraculous run.

The Steelers have the pieces to compete in the playoffs, if Rodgers performs at an adequate level. Their defense is full of playmakers, and that unit should bounce back after a lousy end to last season. While Pittsburgh’s offense has been disappointing in recent years, much of that can be blamed on poor quarterback play. If Rodgers can be at least average, the Steelers could have a chance in the playoffs.

Sanchez seems to believe Rodgers’ final 10 games of 2024 are a good benchmark for whether or not he can make the Steelers contenders. Over that stretch, the Jets went 3-7, but Rodgers’ play improved. He threw 18 touchdown passes and only four interceptions over that stretch. After an underwhelming start to the year, Rodgers looked like he was turning back the clock.

If the Steelers get that kind of production out of Rodgers, they’ll probably be thrilled. While he’s 41 years old, Rodgers is also set to be another year removed from tearing his Achilles. There are reasons to be optimistic about him in Pittsburgh.

Is it likely that the Steelers will be Super Bowl contenders this year? No, but if they make the playoffs, they might be able to make more noise than they have in previous years. That could help them get closer to a championship. The Steelers have defied the odds on the way to winning a Super Bowl before. Maybe it won’t happen again this year, but for now, they have a chance.