Swole Hulkcomb? Cole Holcomb Looking ‘More Chiseled And Swole’ Than Before Injury, Fitzpatrick Says

After missing the entire 2024 season, Cole Holcomb isn’t taking anything for granted heading into the Steelers’ 2025 season. Even knowing he has no role carved out for him, he is giving himself every opportunity to get into the mix. He has rededicated himself to football and his fitness, and his teammates are noticing.

“Cole, he’s been here every day doing work since he’s been injured. Honestly, he looks more chiseled and swole than when he got hurt”, Minkah Fitzpatrick said of Holcomb with a smile, via the Steelers’ website. He shall hereby be known as Swole Hulkcomb moving forward.

The Steelers signed Holcomb as their every-down linebacker in 2023. He didn’t even make it through half a season, however, before suffering a severe knee injury. He spent virtually all of 2024 rehabbing. Though he said he felt he could play at the end of last season, he admitted it may not have been the best idea.

For guys like Fitzpatrick to say that Holcomb is looking even better than he did before his injury is something. And he isn’t the only one to have said something similar. Patrick Queen didn’t even get to play with him before his injury, but he noticed how well he was moving.

“That’s just a testament to the type of dude he is”, Fitzpatrick said of Holcomb. “It’s honestly impressive, a guy that had his tenure in the league so far, and he’s still trying to fight and come back and play at a high level. It’s much respect to him. And honestly, it’s an honor working with somebody that’s fighting so hard to get back on the field”.

It’s unclear what plan, if any, the Steelers have for Cole Holcomb going into the 2025 season. They have Queen now as their every-down linebacker, and want to see what Payton Wilson can do. Will they rotate Wilson in and out, and if so, with whom?

The Steelers asked Holcomb to take a pay cut earlier this offseason to keep his job, which he accepted. Rather than re-sign Elandon Roberts, they pivoted, signing Malik Harrison. Between Queen, Wilson, Harrison, and Holcomb, they have a stacked inside linebacker room.

But will there be an opportunity for Cole Holcomb to actually play, after everything he’s been through? Obviously, he wants to play, but if Queen and Wilson are locking it down, why mess with it? At worst, he can be quality depth, which, given their recent history at inside linebacker, wouldn’t be the worst idea.

From a fan perspective, though, you just want to see him succeed and make it all the way back. In 2023, Holcomb was playing at a high level before his injury and was improving. But as always, the best ability is availability. He has had availability issues throughout his career, even before 2023, making it hard to count on him. When he is healthy and on the field, though, he can deliver.