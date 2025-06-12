‘Surreal:’ Broderick Jones Reacts To Steelers Landing Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones is entering just his third season in the NFL. It’s been a rough two years, spending much of his time playing out of position at right tackle. But in 2025, he’s likely going to be protecting new Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. And that comes after playing with QB Russell Wilson last season.

For a young player, getting to interact with two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in back-to-back seasons is incredible. Just playing with one Super Bowl winner is more than some players get. Now, the Steelers have Rodgers.

And for Jones, he remembers watching both quarterbacks on TV during his youth. A reporter asked him on Wednesday about going from playing with Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers in back-to-back years.

“Dang, we really got Aaron Rodgers now,” said Jones per video shared by 93.7 The Fan on X/Twitter. “I never thought I’d be playing for these two quarterbacks, right? I watched them growing up. It’s just, like, playing with them right now is surreal.”

Aaron Rodgers was a first-round pick in 2005. Seven years later, Russell Wilson was a third-round pick. Broderick Jones was born in 2001. He was just shy of his fourth birthday when the Green Bay Packers took Rodgers. Jones would have been about to turn 11 when Wilson was drafted. And both quarterbacks went on to have quite good careers. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Aaron Rodgers, at least, is one day enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So yes, Broderick Jones truly did watch Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson play quarterback in the NFL while growing up. It’s one thing to watch superstar players make jaw-dropping plays on television. It’s another thing entirely to grow up and eventually share a locker room with them.

Broderick Jones’ position takes it to another level, even. He has to block for these quarterbacks, keeping them upright so they can run the offense. Steelers fans can relate to Jones watching superstars on television as a kid. We’ve all done it, no matter our age.

But the vast majority of us never set foot in the same locker room as them. We never stood in the same huddle. And we never had to keep them safe. That’s Broderick Jones’ job, though. No wonder he’s calling these moments surreal. Because even NFL players still look up to other players.

In 2024, Broderick Jones spent time playing right tackle for Russell Wilson. That’s quite the experience, even if the season didn’t end the way anyone wanted to. Then the Steelers landed Aaron Rodgers. Cue the feeling of ‘Is this really happening?’

Now Jones needs to shake the surreal feeling off and get back to delivering on the flashes of talent he’s shown in his first two seasons in Pittsburgh. His offensive line coach, Pat Meyer, hammered home that the biggest need for Jones is to be consistent. If he can consistently block pass rushers, I’m sure Aaron Rodgers will be quite happy.

How cool would that be for someone Broderick Jones watched as a kid, being pleased with his play?