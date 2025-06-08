Study: How Aaron Rodgers Perfectly Fits Steelers’ Ball Security Model

It’s finally official: Aaron Rodgers is a Pittsburgh Steeler. One area of his game that bleeds Black and Gold is a fantastic interception rate over his long two-decade career, aligning perfectly with the organization’s mantra to win the turnover battle.

Let’s look at the best quarterbacks in all-time career interception rates and career starts to see who demonstrated the skill with the most consistency:

Right away, Rodgers jumps out substantially as the best quarterback at taking care of the football – ever. His 1.4 career interception rate ties for the best with Jacoby Brissett, but 53 starts is surmounted by Rodgers’ 241 to date.

Since 2006, Rodgers’ rookie season, the only quarterback with more starts is Tom Brady, a whopping 333 starts over his illustrious 23-year career. He is at the mean among this elite group of quarterbacks in interception rates, though. Anytime you top the arguable G.O.A.T. in a critical stat, particularly one that Pittsburgh prioritizes, it is encouragingly impressive on Rodgers.

Sixteen quarterbacks appear on the visual, an overall strong list of names, as the only players with a 2.0 career interception rate or better (lower numbers are better). Tied with Brady is another familiar name in Russell Wilson, the 2024 starter for the Steelers. This points to a similar attraction in Rodgers, a skillset that Mike Tomlin and company are eager to acquire.

Zooming in on per-season numbers, 11 of Rodgers’ 16 years (with substantial attempts) were better than the 2.0 interception rates used in this article. Most of the other seasons were in the first half of his career (2008, 2010, 2013). Rodgers has been rather good since 2014, with eight seasons of elite interception rates over that ten-year span (excluding 2023 – injured).

The only two seasons Rodgers wasn’t were 2022 and 2017, when he posted a 2.5 interception rate, the worst of his career in an injury-shortened year. But, in the last ten years, Rodgers stacked some gaudy numbers overall:

2014 – 1.0

2015 – 1.4

2016 – 1.1

2017 – 2.5

2018 – 0.3

2019 – 0.7

2020 – 1.0

2021 – 0.8

2022 – 2.2

2023 – Injured

2024 – 1.9

Seven of the 10 years were 1.5 or better, five of which were 1.0 or less. This also included four consecutive years that he lead the NFL, from 2018-2021. Not yesterday, but rather recent in the veteran’s vast experience. Also adding to that impressiveness is playing all 16 games in each of those seasons. And, Rodgers has led the NFL in the stat six total times. Serious props.

The flip side is a bit of a tail off since. There was a positive trend last season, getting back under the ideal 2.0 mark. Rodgers has provided more consistently than anyone.

Can he do it again in Pittsburgh, who certainly have this mantra, to hopefully fuel a successful 2025 season? History says yes.